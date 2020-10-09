Spotlight: Banijay Rights

ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay Rights is bringing to the international market this fall a newly expanded catalog with titles across factual, drama and formats.

The series Michael Palin’s Travels sees the presenter take viewers back in time to encounter places he has visited—featuring some of the countries and moments from Around the World in 80 Days, Pole to Pole, Full Circle and Sahara.

In the way of drama highlights, The Hunt for a Killer follows the journey of a pair of police officers who led an investigation team that solved numerous homicides in southern Sweden and who would eventually, against all odds, find the killer in the cold-case murder of a 10-year-old girl. The series “is very stylized, with a tone that is not the typical Scandi noir we’ve become accustomed to,” says Tim Mutimer, executive VP of sales and acquisitions for EMEA.

Real-life stories are at the heart of RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service, while Viewpoint follows a tense police-surveillance investigation into a tight-knit community. “Out of the U.K. is a series of shorts for ITV from Greenacre Films called Unsaid Stories, which explores stories around the Black Lives Matter movement,” says Matt Creasey, executive VP of sales, co-productions and acquisitions at Banijay Rights for the rest of the world outside of EMEA. “It’s important and pertinent to the times and shows the great level of talent that was able to jump in, especially with all the shooting restrictions.”

The catalog also features the hit format Survivor.

“We’re delighted to be bringing exciting new content to the market alongside a deep catalog featuring some of the world’s best-loved brands, ” says Mutimer.

“The catalog of new and returning series on the drama and comedy sides is unprecedented,” says Creasey.