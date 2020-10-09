Aurora, North One Named Host Broadcasters for Extreme E

ADVERTISEMENT

Extreme E has signed up all3media group companies Aurora Media Worldwide and North One as host broadcasters in a multi-season deal.

The partnership, which has supported Formula E since inception, will now bring Extreme E to life through a brand-new hybrid storytelling approach, combining sport and scientific stories highlighting the planet’s plight, using sports as its lens. A significant part of the broadcast will focus on the landscapes that have been damaged by environmental issues, allowing Extreme E to tell the stories of the global climate crisis.

Season one output will comprise over 30 hours of live race coverage plus highlights and a 20-part supporting series, as well as the production of 300 short films for digital and social platforms, which chart the behind-the-scenes, sporting and climate-change narrative of the championship.

Ali Russell, chief marketing officer at Extreme E, said: “As Extreme E is taking place in remote locations, with no fans on-site, our broadcast content is the primary window to our sport and is crucial to our success.

“Aurora Media Worldwide and North One are trusted leaders in broadcasting and I know they will bring our unique motorsport adventure and our incredible locations to life in a way that inspires our fans in ways never seen before in motorsport.

“Whilst world-class sporting action will be at the core, our mission is to take our audiences on a journey that inspires each and every one of us to more closely consider the effect of our actions on the future of our planet, so our broadcast content will play a critical role in that goal.”

Lawrence Duffy, managing director of Aurora Media, said: “Once in a while a project comes along which speaks to its time. Extreme E is the most adventurous and challenging of sports properties, and one which uses sport as a power for good. It is a great privilege and responsibility to shine a light on these locations and bring this uniquely entertaining series to screen.”

North One’s CEO, Neil Duncanson, added: “We had always thought that running the World Rally Championship and broadcasting from some of the most hostile environments on the planet would always be our toughest motorsport assignment. We were wrong. Extreme E will take us all to a whole new level—in terms of the extreme locations we will visit, the cutting-edge production technology we will deploy and the array of content platforms we will serve. It is a hugely exciting proposition.”