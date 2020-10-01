Thursday, October 1, 2020
Preview for MIPCOM Online+ Now Available

World Screen


The WorldScreen.com MIPCOM Online+ Preview provides you with a number of useful services in one location.

The Preview includes interviews with Tyler Perry, Lionsgate’s Jon Feltheimer, WarnerMedia’s Casey Bloys and Foxtel’s Brian Walsh, plus Gillian Flynn, Tim Minear, Sally Wainwright and Jack and Harry Williams. There are features on how the content community is coping with COVID-19 restrictions and the evolution of the true-crime space.

Other useful resources found within the Preview include a note from our editor, and links to our Screening Rooms and our digital editions for MIPCOM Online+, including the TV Drama Guide and TV Kids Guide.

View the Preview here.











