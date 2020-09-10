MIPCOM Goes Digital, Names Korea as Country of Honour

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s MIPCOM will now take place entirely online as MIPCOM Online+ and will be centered around the digital MIPCOM Week that occurs October 12 to 16, to include extended features before and after the main event.

The physical gathering, previously scheduled to take place as MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes, is canceled due to the continued impact of COVID-19. “Our motivation has always been to bring together the global entertainment community around the flagship week of MIPCOM in order to support content discovery and new business deals, whether online or in person,” said Laurine Garaude, director of Reed MIDEM’s television division. “We made clear when we announced MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes that we would only hold the physical market if conditions permitted. Due to the ongoing uncertainty around COVID-19 and recently increased travel restrictions, we believe that MIPCOM Online+ is the most effective way to move forward and to gather the global television community around MIPCOM Week.”

MIPCOM Warm Up begins October 5 and offers early access for participating delegates and exhibitors to make the most out of the MIPCOM digital marketplace by accessing Market Intelligence sessions, Content & Finance briefings and the MIPJunior Screenings platform, as well as use of the MIPCOM Digital Hub to plan meetings for the MIPCOM Week.

MIPCOM Week will be open October 12 to 16 as a global online interactive business market including a fully digital “Main Stage Cannes” conference and screenings program involving Global Upfronts, keynotes, market screenings, MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards and much more. In addition, the Virtual Exhibit Hub and an enhanced database will allow users to set up highly targeted, video business meetings between distributors, producers, buyers and all international delegates.

MIPCOM Follow Up+ runs from October 17 to November 17 and will offer replays of screenings, keynotes and conference sessions, from MIPCOM and MIPJunior. Delegates and exhibitors can continue to conduct business through the MIPCOM Online+ interactive database tools and Virtual Exhibit Hub as well as using the MIPJunior digital library.

The third season of Canneseries, the international TV series festival, will take place in Cannes from October 9 to 14 and virtually on its new platform Canneseries Live from October 7 to 21.

Meanwhile, Korea will become the first Country of Honour to be showcased on the new MIPCOM Online+ platform, making its flagship content accessible to television professionals around the globe. The Korea Country of Honour showcase is sponsored by Korea Communications Commission (KCC), responsible for policies in Korean broadcasting and communications services.

As a content showcase, the MIPCOM Korean focus will feature four online conference sessions. Fresh TV Korea will be hosted by Virginia Mouseler, The Wit’s CEO, preceded by a welcome address by the KCC chairman. This will be followed by two sessions, the first focusing on Behind Korea’s Mega Hits, the second on Korea’s Platform and Distribution Strategy. Additionally, Co-Producing with Korea will feature case studies of successful international co-operation.

There will also be ample virtual matchmaking and networking opportunities, including It’s a Match with Korean Producers featuring 25 Korean producers who will be selected by KCC to meet online with potential international partners including key commissioning editors, buyers and producers.

All Korea’s leading broadcasters will be represented on MIPCOM Online+, including Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), Munhwa Broadcasting Corp (MBC), Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) and the Educational Broadcasting System (EBS), along with cable operators CJ ENM and JTBC.

Garaude commented: “We’re very proud to have Korea as Country of Honour at MIPCOM 2020. KCC wants to focus on promoting the excellence and creativity of the Korean production sector and the dynamics of its advanced broadcasting technology services. Thanks to the global reach of MIPCOM Online+, delegates around the world will have the opportunity to see the best of the Korean Wave of TV and online content, which has recently produced some huge international hits.”