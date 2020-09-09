MIPCOM 2020 Global Upfronts Roster Grows

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS (ViacomCBS International Studios and ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group), Discovery and Newen are the latest companies to confirm that they will premiere content as part of the first annual MIPCOM 2020 Global Upfronts presentations.

These additions join all3media, A+E Networks, BBC Studios and ZDF Enterprises in the lineup for the presentations to international acquisition executives. Each studio will curate a dynamic 20-minute showcase of their most anticipated new programming, including a mix of finished series and series that are in production or in the pipeline. The MIPCOM 2020 Global Upfronts lineup will include up to 14 studios.

Laurine Garaude, Director of Reed MIDEM’s Television Division, said: “We are thrilled to be able to bring programming from major studios to buyers around the world via the MIPCOM 2020 Global Upfronts. In these times, as always, we are committed to supporting the industry and are delighted to present this extraordinary slate of showcases.”