MTV to Launch First Live 5G-Enabled Remote Production

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) and ViacomCBS Digital Studios International (VDSI) have teamed up with IBC and VodafoneZiggo to produce the first live 5G remote production for MTV.

The live event is set to feature MTV EMA Award-winning artist Emma Heesters performing live from a boat on a river in Amsterdam, with an MTV presenter based onshore in a COVID-safe production enhanced by 5G. The live show will be recorded and broadcast live on September 10 by VCNI with multiple AI cameras and drones using VodafoneZiggo’s 5G network.

Brendan Yam, senior VP and general manager for VDSI, commented: “ViacomCBS Network International is connecting 5G network operators and the newest technologies with our iconic brands and broadcast innovations to push the boundaries of commercializing 5G today. This ‘MTV Push Live’ remote production over 5G with IBC and VodafoneZiggo does exactly that, and gives us another way to safely bring content to fans around the world.”