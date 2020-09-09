September 2020 Digital Edition Now Available

ADVERTISEMENT

The September digital edition of World Screen, which includes a special report on what COVID-19 shutdowns and a proliferating streaming landscape mean for the global drama business, is now available.

There are also interviews with Banijay’s Lucas Green, Red Arrow Studios International’s Joel Denton, Barkskins’ Elwood Reid and TV4 Media’s Cathrine Wiernik, as well as interactive in-demand reports on wildlife and science docs, dating formats and Korean content, which include links to video clips of the featured shows.

View the digital edition here.