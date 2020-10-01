A Note from the Editor

Over the last few days, I’ve had this nagging feeling that I had forgotten to do something important. And I finally realized what it was: preparing for MIPCOM! You know—making sure materials are prepped, setting up meetings, messaging old friends to get drinks/lunch/dinner on the schedule, going through the usual pre-market checklist.

I recall, as we all first dealt with the shock of MIPTV’s cancellation, speaking to friends and saying, See you in October! Well, COVID-19 had other plans for us, unfortunately. But even though MIPCOM moved to a virtual format, we knew we wanted to go ahead with our signature October editions, especially as we mark our 35th anniversary this year (you can read more about this milestone in a wonderful column from our publisher, Ricardo Guise, here.)

Like many of you, we’re all still working remotely and I’m so incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to achieve with our editions for MIPCOM Online+. Aided by lots of Slack chats and Zoom calls, we pulled off producing nine gorgeous publications, chock full of valuable information, that are making their way through the post to our readers worldwide and are available for you to read now on the device of choice. They will also be available through Virtual Exhibitor rooms on MIPCOM Online+ next week.

The digital editions have loads of extra functionality, including links to distributors’ screening rooms on WorldScreenings.com, so you can not only read about the fantastic new content out there on the market, you can watch some of it too.

Here’s a full rundown of everything you’ll find in our October editions. Follow the links to access our digital editions online, or get the Issuu app for iOS and Android.

World Screen

World Screen Trendsetter Award recipient Tyler Perry talks about his studio facility in Atlanta, being a multi-hyphenate and the power of television to change hearts and minds. Don’t miss Perry’s conversation with Anna Carugati during MIPCOM Online+!

Our special report on how the content community is coping with COVID-19 restrictions includes Q&As with Gillian Flynn, Tim Minear, Sally Wainwright, Harry & Jack Williams, Anna Winger and Piv Bernth.

Lionsgate’s Jon Feltheimer discusses streaming opportunities and how the industry may change post-pandemic.

Casey Bloys on his programming strategy at HBO and HBO Max.

Brian Walsh discusses how Foxtel has been serving its subs for the last 35 years.

WorldScreenings puts the spotlight on the new lineup from Brain Power Studio.

A special report on Fremantle’s formats business featuring Rob Clark.

Read the digital edition here.

TV KIDS

Exploring how windowing strategies have evolved.

Commissioners and buyers from linear and streaming services discuss their programming needs.

Jules Borkent on what’s new at Nickelodeon’s international services.

Claude Schmit weighs in on 25 years of Super RTL.

M6’s Philippe Bony shares the importance of Canal J, Gulli and TiJi to the company’s portfolio.

Pierre Sissmann on the latest developments at Cyber Group Studios.

Matteo Corradi on how Mondo TV Group is thriving in the kids’ landscape today.

Read the digital edition here.

TV DRAMA

There’s a wealth of series on the market inspired by real people.

Viewers are seeking out the comfort of blue-sky dramas.

Walter Iuzzolino discusses his curation strategy for Walter Presents.

Read the digital edition here.

TV REAL

The true-crime space is evolving.

What’s new in food series.

Walter Köhler and Sabine Holzer reveal Terra Mater’s approach to high-end docs—and preserving the planet.

Mariana van Zeller takes viewers inside underground markets in her new Nat Geo series Trafficked.

Read the digital edition here.

TV LISTINGS

Comprehensive information for more than 80 distributors, plus links to screen trailers on WorldScreenings.com.

Read the digital edition here.

We have also published new editions of the TV Kids Guide and the TV Drama Guide. Plus, we had two September editions: World Screen explored trends in drama distribution, while TV Kids checked in on the major issues at play in the children’s content business.

—Mansha Daswani

Editor & Associate Publisher

World Screen