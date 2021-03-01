Electric Entertainment Brings Blood on the Crown to TVOD

ADVERTISEMENT

Electric Entertainment is set to release the Maltese production Blood on the Crown on TVOD this month.

Starring Harvey Keitel and Malcolm McDowell, Blood on the Crown is based on actual events, presenting the concealed account of how Maltese citizens fought for their independence against England in 1919. It will be available on TVOD beginning March 9.

Blood on the Crown is produced and written by Jean-Pierre Magro. It is produced by Pedja Miletic, Aaron Briffa and directed by Davide Ferrario. Roland Joffe and Shayne Putzlocher serve as executive producers.