Champlain Media Appoints New COO

Entertainment executive and producer Linda Stregger has been tapped to be the new chief operating officer at Champlain Media, a group of companies owned by Tom Berry and Reel One Entertainment.

Stregger will oversee Champlain Media’s development, production and financial activities. In her new position, she will guide and direct the company’s operations and finances. Based in the company’s Toronto office, she will report to CEO Tom Berry.

Before joining Champlain Media, Stregger worked in finance at CTV and operated the independent production company Up Front Entertainment. Most recently, she was VP of the entertainment division of the toy group Spin Master and is currently serving on the board of directors as chair for Women in Film & Television Toronto as well as treasurer for the nonprofit Horizons for Youth Shelter.

Reel One handles international distribution for the Champlain Media slate.

Stregger said: “I’m thrilled to be working with Tom and the talented teams at Champlain Media and Reel One Entertainment. It’s an exciting and busy time for the company as we grow our television production capacity.”

Berry added: “As the company expands and embraces exciting new challenges and opportunities, we’re delighted to have Linda join our team and bring her financing acumen, strong leadership skillset and extensive production background.”