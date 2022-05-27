AGC Studios Promotes TV President to Chief Creative Officer

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes Diaz, previously president of AGC Television, has been promoted to chief creative officer of AGC Studios, effective immediately.

Diaz will continue to take senior managerial responsibility for all of the company’s current and future television activities. The promotion will broaden her scope to include overseeing the company’s feature film activity alongside AGC Chairman and CEO Stuart Ford.

During her time at AGC, Diaz has been responsible for launching War of the Worlds, Troppo, Leopard Skin and more. She was most recently an executive producer on the Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler.

Under her leadership, the company is gearing up production on several Spanish-language productions, including Te Buscare Hasta Encontrarte, Frida Guerrera, Ey Sus! and News of a Kidnapping.

“Lourdes’ creative instincts, sense of humor, work ethic, managerial skills and circle of relationships are all huge assets to the company, and I couldn’t be more delighted to watch Lourdes seize the opportunity to further shape AGC’s future,” Ford said.

Diaz added, “I am so proud of the company AGC Studios has become, and I feel very fortunate to be working with Stuart and the entire AGC team. I look forward to continuing to make AGC a premier destination for writers, directors and talent in both film and television.”