AGC Television Preps Brothers with No Game

Chelsea Regan


AGC Television is set to produce the comedy Brothers with No Game, based on the U.K. YouTube series of the same name.

Brothers with No Game follows four childhood friends whose social and romantic dilemmas throw them into a “quarter-life crisis” as they come to terms with the responsibilities and problems that revolve around work, family, friendship and most women.

Chuck Hayward (WandaVision, Ted Lasso, Flatbush Misdemeanors, Dear White People) is attached as writer and showrunner. AGC Television is producing, with Stuard Ford, AGC Television President Lourdes Diaz and Glendon Palmer, executive VP of TV and film, on board as executive producers, along with Hayward. Also attached as co-executive producers are the creators of the U.K. series, Leon Mayne and Paul Samuel.











