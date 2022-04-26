Lionsgate & The Roku Channel in Output Deal for Films

ADVERTISEMENT

Lionsgate and The Roku Channel have closed a multiyear movie output deal that includes the studio’s 2022 theatrical releases.

Under the terms of the agreement, The Roku Channel will receive two separate windows for each film, the first of which provides exclusive rights to Lionsgate’s film slate immediately following its first window on STARZ.

The pact includes John Wick: Chapter Four, Expendables 4, Borderlands, White Bird and more.

“This agreement affirms the great demand for first-run studio movies across a broad array of platforms,” said Lionsgate’s president of worldwide television distribution, Jim Packer. “This partnership with The Roku Channel shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today’s complex television landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone’s needs.”

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with our long-standing partner Lionsgate to provide our audience with exclusive first-time, free access to Lionsgate’s theatrical slate,” said Rob Holmes, VP of programming at Roku. “This innovative approach creates value for both parties, and most importantly, provides the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel with the opportunity to enjoy these compelling titles via this unique window.”