More Details for Digital MIPTV

Reed MIDEM has unveiled more details for the upcoming Digital MIPTV, accessible exclusively online from April 12 to 16.

Highlights of this year’s content showcases include Fresh TV. In addition to the content trend strands Fresh TV Formats and Fresh TV Fiction sessions, Fresh TV Kids is back along with two brand-new sessions: Fresh TV Young Adult Content and Fresh TV Lab, the latter focusing on esports, podcasts and brands.

The factual and documentary showcase includes curated exclusive previews of new high-end and cutting-edge programs in production, featuring 1942, The World at War (Lucky You), Ali (PBS International), Double Murder in Central Europe (Mediawan Rights), For the Love of Sharks (France TV Distribution), Hitler & Stalin: A Secret Relationship (Balanga), Kings of St. Pauli—The Rise and Fall of Hamburg’s Pimp Gangs (Autentic), Lives of Others (1-2-3 Production), Saint Helena: Bastion of Biodiversity (Beliane), The Global Vaccine Race (Off the Fence), The Gospel of Wealth: A Story of Capitalism (1870-2020) (ARTE Distribution) and The Kingdom of Sacrificed Children (Nilaya Productions).

The formats accelerator will see five formats companies present an in-depth look at their most compelling upcoming format in development, featuring All3Media International (Sort Your Life Out), ITV Studios (format name to be revealed shortly), Newen Connect (Pet Match), Small World IFT (50 Men 50 Mats) and WeMake (Secret Celebrity).

MIPDrama will feature a premium drama showcase on April 9 offering international buyers an exclusive first look at 12 hotly anticipated series in production around the world.

Buyers from broadcasters and streamers participating at MIPTV include ABC Australia, Amazon Studios, KiKA, BBC, Hunan TV, ITV, Keshet 12, PBS Kids, TF1, VIU, Warner Bros. and ZDF. In a series of programming briefs, key decision-makers from each of these businesses will be sharing their programming, acquisition and commissioning strategies in the fields of drama, formats, factual and documentary and kids’ content, followed by a live Q&A.

This year’s program offers pre-registered delegates the opportunity to connect and business network through small group interactive conversations, thematic meet-ups, one-to-many workshops and breakout sessions.

Digital MIPTV will offer three levels of participation: the One-to-One Co-production & Development Forum for doc, formats and factual producers, distributors, buyers and commissioners (including Digital Pass); One-to-One Distribution Market across all genres for distributors and buyers (including Digital Pass); and Digital Pass for all genres, offering online market access to the week-long program of thematic meet-ups, workshops, mentoring, market intel, conferences, breakout sessions and networking.