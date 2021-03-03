Thursday, March 4, 2021
eOne Signs Keke Palmer to Overall TV Deal

Kristin Brzoznowski


Entertainment One (eOne) has entered into an overall deal for television with the multihyphenate entertainer Keke Palmer.

Palmer is an actress, singer, songwriter, producer, content creator, TV host and millennial voice who is deeply connected and engaged across a wide variety of demographics. She will star alongside Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele’s newest directorial project and is currently lending her voice to Disney+’s revival of The Proud Family and Netflix’s new Big Mouth spinoff, Human Resources.

eOne will manage worldwide rights and serve as the studio on all projects under the partnership.

Michael Lombardo, eOne’s president of global television, stated, “As a woman of many talents, Keke has made a lasting impression on audiences all over the world. We are thrilled to be collaborating with her on several upcoming projects and are excited to see what next she has in store.”

Palmer added, “I am thrilled to be partnering with eOne to create entertaining, meaningful, fun television experiences that will deeply connect with audiences and be reflective of our current world. eOne’s commitment to allowing talent to bring their unique lens and lead the storytelling process made them an ideal partner for me.”











