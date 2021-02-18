A+E Networks Being Presented with MIP SDG Award

ADVERTISEMENT

MIPTV is honoring A+E Networks as the recipient of the second annual MIP SDG Award, which will be presented during Digital MIPTV.

In support of the United Nations, and in line with the Decade of Action for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the MIP SDG Award honors media companies for their action and contribution to delivering the Sustainable Development Goals. MIPTV organizer Reed MIDEM is a member of the SDG Media Compact.

This year’s award will be dedicated to goal number ten: reduced inequalities.

Paul Buccieri, the president of A+E Networks, will be presented with the award on April 15 in a dedicated online event featuring stars from A+E Networks as well as the UN’s under-secretary-general for global communications, Melissa Fleming.

Buccieri said: “We are very grateful to the United Nations and our partners at Reed MIDEM for recognizing our team’s commitment to equality, justice, diversity and inclusion. At A+E Networks, we believe that striving for equality is a never-ending and ongoing journey that we are all on together. Our company has a long-standing history of working towards positive change, and we believe firmly and passionately in using our platforms for purpose. There is more work to be done, and we are honored to continue to join with our partners to achieve these goals.”

Lucy Smith, director of MIPTV, said: “We are delighted to honor Paul Buccieri and A+E Networks with this second MIP SDG Award. They are a leading voice in promoting equality and most importantly are committed to taking action and using their platforms to drive change. We are very proud to have a long-standing association with them as founding partners of the MIPCOM Women in Global Entertainment Power Lunch, and the MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards.”