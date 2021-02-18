New FilmBox+ Streaming Service from SPI

ADVERTISEMENT

SPI International has made its new and enhanced FilmBox+ streaming service officially live starting today.

The service combines on-demand and lean-back experiences, bringing digital and linear together through a vast library of VOD content and live channels. It is available through the web, partner operators’ platforms, mobile and TV applications.

FilmBox+ is an evolution of SPI’s FilmBox Live and operates on a new infrastructure that provides enhanced user experience through an easy-to-use interface, multiple screen availability and a specially curated lineup of content spanning movies, TV series, documentaries and more. FilmBox+ adopts the motto of “Home of Good Movies.”

Berk Uziyel, CEO at SPI International, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our brand-new product FilmBox+ which will replace FilmBox Live from today on. FilmBox+ integrates easily with operators and partner platforms to provide a seamless and well-rounded entertainment experience that places the consumer at the center.”