Peacock Unveils New Unscripted, True-Crime Series & More

ADVERTISEMENT

Peacock announced all-new programming at the Television Critics Association Press Tour, including the new unscripted series Ex Rated with host and executive producer Andy Cohen.

“Peacock is committed to expanding the breadth and depth of our content and pushing the boundaries of compelling storytelling across genres,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “I am excited to unveil a dynamic slate of new programming that truly offers something for everyone, whether you’re a fan of comedy, reality, true crime or sports.”

Ex Rated explores the growing trend of adult singles who send standardized “exit surveys” to all of their previous romantic partners—from long-term relationships to casual hook-ups—to learn why their relationships never materialized or simply didn’t last. Created and developed by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and Mighty Productions, Ex Rated will be produced by BBC Studios. The Real Housewives of Miami, produced by Purveyors of Pop, is in development at Peacock with Cohen to executive produce.

A six-part documentary series ordered by Peacock, John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise tells the chilling story of one of the world’s most notorious serial killers through the words of Gacy himself, those who were forever changed by his unspeakable deeds and those who believe that the full truth about the case remains concealed to this day. From NBC News Studios and Rod Blackhurst, the docuseries premieres on March 25.

Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More is a three-part series from NBC Sports in which Phelps takes a look back at his storied Olympic career and watches each race with Rowdy Gaines and Dan Hicks, NBC Sports swimming commentators who covered the past six Summer Games. The series will exclusively premiere on Peacock prior to the Tokyo Olympics.

Peacock has ordered a half-hour yet-to-be-titled comedy series starring Craig Robinson that will tackle class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. It is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Peacock has also ordered Bust Down, an ensemble comedy series starring Chris Redd, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman and Jak Knight and executive produced by Lorne Michaels. Produced by Universal Television, it follows four casino employees in a dead-end job in middle America as they attempt to find self-worth in their bad ideas.