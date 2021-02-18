Wednesday Addams Series Coming to Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix is set to launch the new live-action coming-of-age comedy Wednesday, centering on Wednesday Addams and marking Tim Burton’s directorial TV debut.

Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernatural-infused mystery that charts Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago—all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville, Into the Badlands) are serving as showrunners on the project, from MGM/UA Television.