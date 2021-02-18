Friday, February 19, 2021
Home / Top Stories / Wednesday Addams Series Coming to Netflix

Wednesday Addams Series Coming to Netflix

Chelsea Regan 15 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix is set to launch the new live-action coming-of-age comedy Wednesday, centering on Wednesday Addams and marking Tim Burton’s directorial TV debut.

Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernatural-infused mystery that charts Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago—all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville, Into the Badlands) are serving as showrunners on the project, from MGM/UA Television.











Tags

About Chelsea Regan

Chelsea Regan is the managing editor of World Screen. She can be reached at cregan@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

A+E Networks Being Presented with MIP SDG Award

MIPTV is honoring A+E Networks as the recipient of the second annual MIP SDG Award, which will be presented during Digital MIPTV.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.