Stephen White Joins Escapade Media

Friday, February 19, 2021
Chelsea Regan 16 hours ago


Escapade Media has signed a consultancy deal with Stephen White, formerly managing director and senior VP of client relations for the Asia Pacific for CBS.

White joins Escapade as a consultant and will exclusively take over the management of Escapade’s completed content across Australia, New Zealand and Canada from Managing Director Natalie Lawley. He will also be consulting across multiple territories for scripted projects in development, overseeing the development of Escapade’s premium drama series.

Anthony Mrsnik of Escapade said: “We are so pleased to be working with Stephen to take our premium content to the market and audiences. Stephen’s passion and knowledge will be an excellent addition to the company.”

White commented: “I am delighted to be consulting to Escapade Media. It is an exciting time for television production across all genres, and Escapade’s growing slate is compelling for both local and overseas markets.”











