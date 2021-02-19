Fate: The Winx Saga Renewed

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has ordered a second season of the live-action series Fate: The Winx Saga.

The cast set to reprise their roles includes Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra and Elisha Applebaum as Musa. Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) will return as showrunner and executive producer.

The season two order includes eight one-hour episodes. The Netflix original series is from Archery Pictures Production, in association with Rainbow.

Young said: “The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it. As Bloom’s story continues to evolve, I can’t wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term…”

Iginio Straffi, creator of the Winx Club and founder and CEO of Rainbow Group, said: “Winx connects with audiences in the live-action adaptation the same way it does in animation. Over the years, we have seen Winx grow into a global phenomenon and millions of fans have faithfully followed the show. Thanks to this loyal support, Fate: The Winx Saga is a massive worldwide success, with a second season underway at Netflix that will continue the story to the delight of fans and viewers everywhere.”