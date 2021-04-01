Screening Rooms for Digital MIPTV Now Available
World Screen
16 hours ago
Top Stories
Digital MIPTV Digital MIPTV 2021
2021-04-01
Watch clips and access detailed information on hundreds of new shows by visiting our video portal’s dedicated Screening Rooms for Digital MIPTV.
WorldScreenings.com allows you to search for a show by company, title, keyword and genre. Clips can be watched in widescreen and full-screen modes and you can create your own playlist with your favorite titles. You can also see detailed company information via the Screening Rooms.
Visit the Screening Rooms here.
ALSO READ
The digital edition of World Screen—featuring interviews with Russell T Davies, Tony Hale, ZDF’s Thomas Bellut, All3Media’s Jane Turton, ViacomCBS’s Kelly Day, ProSiebenSat.1’s Henrik Pabst and much more—is now available. You can also access the digital editions of TV Kids, TV Drama, TV Real, TV Listings and the World Screen Guide.