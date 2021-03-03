Karga Seven Taps EVP of Production & Development

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles- and Istanbul-based production company Karga Seven Pictures has elevated Jason Wolf to the post of executive VP of production and development.

Previously serving as senior VP and head of programming, Wolf will now oversee all production and development out of Karga’s Los Angeles offices. He will report to founding partners Sarah Wetherbee, Emre Sahin and Kelly McPherson.

Wolf joined Karga Seven Pictures in 2015 as showrunner and executive producer of History’s Hunting Hitler. He has produced numerous shows for Karga Seven, including Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch and Contact for Discovery, as well as Bin Laden’s Hard Drive and Atlas of Cursed Places for Nat Geo. Prior to joining Karga Seven, Wolf produced hundreds of hours of television, including CBS’s Undercover Boss and Animal Planet’s Whale Wars.

Wetherbee said: “Jason is an absolute joy to collaborate with. From day one, he brought a rare blend of creativity, leadership and keen business acumen to Karga. As our company continues to evolve and we expand our footprint domestically and internationally, elevating Jason to executive VP overseeing both production and development made a ton of sense. We’re excited to have him with us for the next step of the journey.”