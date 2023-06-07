Peter Chernin’s North Road Acquires Karga Seven

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Chernin’s The North Road Company has made its first major international acquisition: the Turkish film and TV producer Karga Seven Pictures.

The Los Angeles- and Istanbul-based Karga Seven is known for its English-language period piece Rise of Empires: Ottoman and the Turkish time travel drama Midnight at the Pera Palace.

Karga Seven Founders Sarah Wetherbee, Emre Sahin and Kelly McPherson will remain in leadership roles, with Wetherbee and Sahin serving as global co-CEOs, reporting to Jan Frouman, North Road’s president. McPherson will lead English-language content, along with new hire Ömer Müjdat Özgüner as the company’s Turkey CEO.

“Given its sheer volume of globally relevant and high-quality content, Turkey is a perfect fit with North Road’s broader international strategy, and the addition of Karga Seven to our studio is a significant accomplishment,” Chernin said. “In a short time, Sarah, Emre and Kelly have established Karga Seven as the most compelling premium player in the region, and Jan, the team and I are incredibly excited about our partnership and collective plans to aggressively expand the business.”

Sahin said: “Producing both in Turkey and internationally, our passion has always been finding ways to bridge our two worlds. From the types of stories we are drawn to, to discovering new regional talent with a fresh POV, to creating a global creative hub in the region, there is and always has been incredible potential in Turkey.”

Sahin continued: “We couldn’t be happier to join the North Road team and work with Peter, Jan and their impressive group. They instantly recognized the vision and saw the potential of this partnership. With their support and global expertise, we are beyond excited to embark on this next chapter together.”