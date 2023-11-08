North Road Takes Stake in Questlove & Black Thought’s Two One Five

ADVERTISEMENT

The North Road Company has acquired a “significant stake” in Two One Five Entertainment, co-founded by Academy Award winner Questlove and Black Thought of The Roots.

The partnership will see creative coordination between the two companies, with North Road planning to finance future Two One Five film, television and other creative projects. It will also see North Road supporting Two One Five with its production prowess and expanding its scripted slate.

David Nevins, CEO of North Road, said, “Questlove and Black Thought have long been not only iconic musicians but also beacons for talent. They are visionaries who have been behind some of the most impactful stories about music and Black culture and how they shaped America. We are thrilled to partner with such a uniquely creative team as they enter their next phase of growth, supporting them as they continue their excellent track record in the nonfiction space and seize the opportunity to achieve similar success in scripted film, television and beyond.”

Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson added: “Building our production company, Two One Five, has been a major priority and the next chapter of creative evolution for Tarik (Black Thought) and I. Although we’ve had success thus far, finding an investor and strategic partner like North Road will have an immediate impact on our business, as their superior production capabilities will help us significantly increase our output. Additionally, the capital they are committing provides us the flexibility to independently fund creative ideas, grow our executive team and truly scale the business.”

Recent projects from Two One Five include Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), directed by Questlove, which won the Academy Award and BAFTA Award for best documentary; The League, about the Negro Baseball League; Descendant, sharing the reclaimed stories of descendants of survivors of the Clotilda, the last ship that carried enslaved Africans to the U.S., produced with the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions; and an upcoming documentary directed by Questlove for Hulu, following the rise, reign and fadeout of Sly and the Family Stone.