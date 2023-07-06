David Nevins Named CEO of The North Road Company

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Chernin’s The North Road Company has tapped David Nevins, former chairman and CEO of Paramount Premium Group and chief creative officer of Paramount+ scripted series, as its CEO.

Nevins will oversee North Road’s expanding portfolio, while Chernin will continue as the company’s executive chairman. Nevins will work closely with North Road’s executive team, including Jenno Topping, Jan Frouman, Chris Coelen, Connor Schell and Darian Singer.

Previously, at Paramount, Nevins was responsible for all aspects of Showtime Networks, plus scripted original dramas and comedies for the Paramount+ streaming service. He also oversaw BET and Paramount Television Studios, and prior to that, he was in charge of CBS Entertainment. Under Nevins’ leadership of Showtime, first as president of entertainment and later as chairman and CEO, the company earned 244 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, launched its standalone streaming service and produced original series such as Homeland, Billions, Yellowjackets, Dexter: New Blood, Your Honor, The Chi, Twin Peaks, Ray Donovan and Shameless.

Chernin said, “David’s arrival comes as we enter the next phase of North Road’s trajectory, following a strong first year of foundational growth via acquisitions, investments, and content wins with quality as our foremost goal. He joins a management team with unparalleled creative and business credentials, and David is the perfect creative leader to now bring it all together and execute on our vision for North Road.”

Nevins said, “It is truly an honor to join forces with Peter to build North Road. With its incredibly strong team of creatives and its powerful financial partners, North Road is poised to become the leading independent provider of premium entertainment in the world. They are doing it with the highest quality across all genres, from film to TV and scripted to unscripted. I was attracted to that big, global ambition.”