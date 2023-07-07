NBCUniversal’s Matt Schnaars Boards FAST Festival

ADVERTISEMENT

The FAST Festival, taking place July 25 and 26, has lined up a keynote from Matt Schnaars, president of content distribution for NBCUniversal. You can register for the event here for free.

In this role, Schnaars is responsible for overseeing distribution and monetization of NBCUniversal’s broadcast stations, cable and regional sports networks, direct-to-consumer apps and FAST channels to the company’s distribution partners. He has had a critical role in NBCU’s growth over the past decade, including, most recently, the successful launch of NBCU’s direct-to-consumer service, Peacock.

ONLY those registered will receive access to our Exclusive White Paper on FAST trends, featuring key intel from the event in a compact, easy-to-digest format. See the Exclusive White Paper from the TV Kids Summer Festival here.

The FAST Festival will explore the booming FAST and AVOD segment, delivering keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors. It will be streamed live and available on-demand on www.FastFest.tv. Unlike other events requiring hefty registration fees, attendance to the FAST Festival is free, offering sponsors the opportunity to reach executives who subscribe to our five daily newsletters. Our virtual festivals attract an average of 1,700 participants.

The roster of speakers already announced includes Tubi’s Adam Lewinson, Pluto TV’s Olivier Jollet, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Decker, Samsung TV Plus’s Jennifer Batty and Aline Jabbour, Fremantle’s Jens Richter, Banijay Rights’ Shaun Keeble, All3Media International’s Gary Woolf, ITV Studios’ Graham Haigh and Cineflix Rights’ Mike Gould. Look for more announcements in the coming weeks.

You can sign up for your free registration here.

For sponsorship opportunities, please go here.