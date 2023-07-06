Sky & Channel 4 Extend Formula 1 Pact

ADVERTISEMENT

Sky and Channel 4 have agreed to extend their partnership for Formula 1 coverage, keeping the British Grand Prix free to air through to 2026.

Channel 4 will deliver highlights of all Formula 1 qualifying, sprint and Grand Prix races, with Sky serving as the home of exclusive live coverage of all practice laps, qualifying, sprint and Grand Prix races. The British Grand Pix landed 7.4 million viewers across Sky and Channel 4 last year.

Alex Mahon, chief executive at Channel 4, said: “We’re thrilled to have struck another Formula 1 deal with Sky and are delighted to once again bring U.K. audiences Formula 1 for free. The partnership between Channel 4 and Sky benefits the British public and allows everyone to get into the sport and brings in new fans and ensures Formula 1 gets much wider reach and prominence with British audiences. Just like British audiences I love that unique Formula 1 combination of engineering technology, personal humanity, glittering glamour and unbelievable race tension.”

Stephen van Rooyen, CEO of Sky UK and Ireland, added: “Together with Channel 4, we’ve shared some of the most iconic moments in sporting history and our relationship is as strong as ever. The length and nature of this deal shows Sky’s deep commitment to help increase the reach of Formula 1 and continue to support one of the most exhilarating, and fastest growing sports in the world.”