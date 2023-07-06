Ascendant Fox Expands, Inks Deal with BBC Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

Ascendant Fox, the production outfit behind the BBC One Boiling Point series and movie, has inked a development deal with BBC Studios and brought on two new executives.

The new deal sees BBC Studios invest in the Ascendant Fox development slate and includes a first-look agreement on distribution rights for all projects. The new Ascendant Fox hires are Netflix alum Hannah Perks as head of development and Victoria Zalin as head of production.

Perks was formerly the head of film acquisitions and co-productions for the U.K. and EMEA at Netflix, where she commissioned hits such as Bank of Dave and Inside Man, co-commissioned and co-produced with BBC and acquired the Boiling Point film. She has over a decade of experience and previously held positions at Lionsgate, Channel 4 and Aardman. At Ascendant Fox, she will serve as head of development.

Zalin has extensive experience working in film and TV production, including Paddington 2, Morbius, My Cousin Rachel, Far From The Madding Crowd and A United Kingdom, Atlanta and Watchmen.

Hester Ruoff (formerly Burton Fox Films) and Bart Ruspoli (formerly Ascendant Films) merged their companies in 2022 to become Ascendant Fox following the success of the Boiling Point movie, which amassed over 30 awards nominations and nine wins.

“With such an exciting, diverse slate of film and TV projects in development, we feel honoured to have been approached by BBC Studios to help bring them from script to screen,” Ruoff and Ruspoli said. “Caroline Stone, Mark Linsey. Kate Woods and their team have been a huge support for our debut television series Boiling Point and we can’t wait to share news on our next productions. In addition, we are absolutely delighted to have Hannah Perks and Victoria Zalin join our team, bringing with them a wealth of experience in both film and television production.”

“Ascendant Fox is committed to delivering quality projects, that shine a spotlight on today’s complex society. We are passionate about supporting new talent and creating a platform where important stories are given the voice they deserve.”

“Hester Ruoff and Bart Ruspoli are exceptional talent with a strong development slate, and we’re delighted to be backing them in bringing more powerful, distinctive stories to the screen,” added Caroline Stone, commercial director of scripted at BBC Studios.