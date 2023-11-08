Wednesday, November 8, 2023
MIP CANCUN to Spotlight WBD’s Original Production

MIP CANCUN will feature a keynote moderated by Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina, with Anouk Aaron, VP of content production at Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), focusing on the opportunities and challenges within a rapidly evolving content production landscape.

Aaron’s presentation will take place on Wednesday, November 15, at 4:30 p.m. in the Cancun Theater. It will provide an in-depth look at the process of creating local content for WBD’s family of brands in Latin America. The session will explore similarities and unique aspects of production across multiple territories, delve into the key elements behind each scripted and non-scripted format, examine the connection with diverse audiences and highlight the role of Latin American creators and talents in this process.

