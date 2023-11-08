SPT Studios Promotes for Head of Creative

ADVERTISEMENT

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has elevated Lauren Stein to head of creative for SPT Studios, a newly created role.

In the post, drama and comedy development, TriStar Television, international co-productions and current programming on series in their first year of production will be under Stein’s purview.

Stein has been with SPT for eight years, serving as executive VP of drama development since 2017. Stein joined SPT from Chernin Entertainment, where she was senior VP of drama development.

“Lauren leads with her passion, her taste, her drive and her gift for collaboration,” said Katherine Pope, Sony Pictures Television Studios’ president, to whom Stein will continue to report. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have her stepping up to lead all our creative efforts, as well as shepherding newly greenlit series in their pivotal first year of production. Lauren is a highly regarded executive, and throughout her many years in the creative community, she has built strong relationships that complement her natural ability to connect with talent and nurture their most compelling storytelling. She has been instrumental in discovering and developing some of the studio’s biggest drama series and is always looking for material to keep SPT ahead of the curve. I know we all count on her partnership and mentorship and are cheering her on in this new role.”