Sony Pictures Television Studios Makes New Hire & Promotion

Sony Pictures Television Studios (SPTS) has named veteran producer Dylan Massin as executive VP of production, while Adam Moos has been promoted to senior VP of production and head of production operations.

Massin assumes the role from Ed Lammi, who retired in December after a 36-year career at the studio. Massin will oversee all physical production for the U.S. scripted studio, including preproduction and budgeting, production and postproduction teams for development and active production slates, and lead the 30-plus person team. He reports to Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

Massin has produced several award-winning television series, including The West Wing, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Pushing Daisies, Parenthood, Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, Get Shorty, Good Girls, Your Honor and Star Trek: Picard. Massin has also taken on roles behind the camera, directing multiple episodes of both comedic and dramatic shows.

“Dylan is one of the most respected producers in the business, and I know he will bring his deep experience, his drive for perfection and his leadership to our shows, our teams, our showrunners and our partners,” said Pope.

“I look forward to working with Katherine and her brilliant team at Sony Pictures Television Studios,” said Massin. “To this new venture, I bring with me all that I have learned from the talented and hardworking crews, writers, directors and actors throughout my career. I believe people are the key to great television, and I am excited to work with everyone at Sony to make some great TV.”

Moos, who joined the company in 2014, now reports to Massin. He takes on an expanded role managing all tech operations, budget estimating and Beachwood Services, which provides production support and set rentals, among others.

“I am excited to take on these new challenges alongside my remarkably talented Sony Pictures Television colleagues,” said Moos. “In this unique structure, we will optimize our dynamic production capabilities to best collaborate with our partners in an evolving landscape of emerging technology and innovation.”