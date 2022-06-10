Jeff Frost Stepping Down from Sony Pictures Television Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Frost is exiting his post as president of Sony Pictures Television Studios after more than a decade with the company.

Frost came to the company from ABC Studios in 2008. He has been president since 2015, after Tony Vinciquerra, chairman and CEO at Sony Pictures Entertainment, tapped him to replace Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg when they joined Apple. Frost had formerly served as Sony Pictures Television Studios’ head of business affairs.

Frost wrote in a memo to staff: “After leading the U.S. Studio for the last five years and being a member of this illustrious team for nearly 15, and following much contemplation, I have made the decision to move onto my next venture. This wasn’t easy, as I’m immensely proud of what we’ve all accomplished and achieved over the last few years, especially in the last two, during which the pandemic and market conditions challenged us unlike ever before. In fact, five years ago, the conventional wisdom was that Sony Pictures Television Studios could not survive without a major distribution platform that would televise SPTS content. Well, thanks to the tenacious and tireless efforts of this prodigious team, not only did SPTS survive, we thrived! This studio has never been more successful or prolific. In the last year, SPTS hit an all-time high in the number of series being produced and is now considered the preeminent independent television studio in the business! In an ever-changing landscape and incredibly competitive marketplace, that is no small feat.”