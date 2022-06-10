SBS Names Director of Television

ADVERTISEMENT

SBS has tapped Kathryn Fink, former director of programming for Sky Italia, as director of television.

Fink was most recently general manager for media for The Walt Disney Company in Italy, responsible for Disney+, pay-TV channels, original content production and content sales until 2021. She also served as managing director at the Fox Networks Group in Italy and played a key role in the launch of Sky Italia in 2003.

James Taylor, SBS’s managing director, said, “I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Kathryn Fink as SBS’s new Director of Television. Kathryn brings a real breadth of experience to the role, having worked across multiple continents, including America, Asia and Europe, and on all aspects of the global TV and streaming space—from content production to operations and distribution and across entertainment, fiction, factual and sports programming.

“She also shares a passion for the distinctive content that defines SBS, underpinned by the SBS Charter,” he said. “Among the standout programming she has commissioned is Romanzo Criminale, a crime drama series that was a catalyst for change in the Italian TV industry; Le Fate Ignoranti which recently won the Nastro D’Argento award for best TV series; and Where are You, a National Geographic documentary that traced the human stories behind a migrant boat arriving on the shores of Italy.

“Kathryn is exceptionally well placed to drive the ongoing success of our TV and SBS On Demand channels as we continue to grow and evolve as a network.”

“I feel very privileged to be to be given this opportunity to be a part of an organization like SBS,” said Fink. “I am excited by the prospect of working with the talented and dedicated team to continue to deliver innovative, world-class content that explores, challenges and celebrates contemporary Australia, with the most distinctive multiplatform offering in the country.”