Luis Silberwasser to Head Up Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

Veteran media exec Luis Silberwasser has been appointed chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports.

Silberwasser will be leading the company’s domestic sports portfolio and overseeing a unified, global sports strategy. He will report to CEO David Zaslav.

Most recently, Silberwasser served as president of TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. networks group, where he led the growth of its broadcast and cable networks as well as the entertainment, news and sports content and programming strategies. Previously, Silberwasser spent 16 years at Discovery Communications, most recently as executive VP and chief content officer at Discovery Networks International.

“I have known Luis for many years and have tremendous respect for how hard he works, how collaborative he approaches the job, and his ability to build very successful global businesses and brands,” said Zaslav. “I am thrilled to be working with him again and believe Luis’ strong international business relationships, leadership track record and passion for delivering the best content and consumer experience make him the ideal leader to oversee the continued growth and expansion of our world-class sports business.”

“I am delighted to join Warner Bros. Discovery during an exciting and innovative time, especially for its newly integrated global sports business and the great team at the company, which boasts some of the most compelling on-air talent, world-class production values and the broadest media rights in the world,” said Silberwasser. “I truly feel like I am returning home under David’s dynamic and forward-thinking leadership and look forward to working with the global sports organization, our sports rights partners and the entire WBD company to deliver the most compelling and exciting sports programming to our fans and audiences worldwide.”