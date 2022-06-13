Series Mania Opens Submissions for SeriesMakers

ADVERTISEMENT

Series Mania Forum has opened submissions for SeriesMakers, a new creative initiative supported by Beta Group that is targeted at feature film directors who venture into the world of series.

SeriesMakers was launched this year at Series Mania in Lille.

A new award of €20,000 for emerging talent introduced by the Kirch Foundation will be established in addition to the Beta award for two selected projects of €50,000 each. The program offers a total amount of €120,000 in grants.

The deadline for submission is September 15.

Confirmed speakers include Marti Noxon (Sharp Objects, Unreal), Agnieszka Holland (House of Cards, The Killing, Burning Bush), Michael Hirst (Vikings, The Tudors), Frank Doelger (Game of Thrones, The Swarm), Hagai Levi (The Affair, Our Boys, Scenes from a Marriage, In Treatment), Stefan Arndt (The White Ribbon, Run Lola Run, Babylon Berlin, Goodbye Lenin), Cyril Tysz (Skam France), Ossi Nishri (Scences from a Marriage) and Michael Polle (House of Promises, Furia, Babylon Berlin).

The initiative is headed by Laurence Herszberg, general director of Series Mania, and Koby Gal Raday, chief content officer of Beta Group.

Herszberg said: “The exceptional quality of the speakers and mentors that will be sharing their insights with our participants, as well as the three awards in a total of €120,000 promises a great first edition. We are very excited to discover the series projects from filmmakers from all over the world!”