SERIESMAKERS Reveals Selected Projects

The first edition of the SERIESMAKERS creative initiative, led by Series Mania and supported by Beta Group, has revealed the ten projects that have been selected to move forward.

Out of more than 170 submissions by filmmakers from 54 countries, ten TV series projects have participated in a tailor-made program for feature film directors who venture into the world of series.

The three winning projects will be announced in one week in Lille during the upcoming Series Mania Forum. Two projects will each be awarded a €50,000 Beta Development Award, working closely with Beta Group’s content division to develop the pilot script and a full package. Furthermore, they will be invited to Series Mania Forum 2024 to present their projects. An additional award of €20,000, courtesy of the Kirch Foundation in collaboration with HFF (University of Television and Film Munich), will be given to a third project.

The selected projects are Amigas by director Beatriz Seigner and writer Maíra Bühler (Brazil); Instagods by director Eva Husson and producer Didar Domehri (France); Lady Magic by director Axelle Ropert and writer Mikaël Buch (France); Love and Other Severe Burns by director Ádám Császi and writer Balázs Lengyel (Hungary); Manuela: Death of a Nation by director Ciro Guerra and director-producer Cristina Gallego (Columbia); The Invisible Ink by director César Díaz and producer Fernando Epstein (Belgium/Uruguay); The Stern Sisters by director Elite Zexer and writer Mindi Ehrlich (Israel); The Werewolf & Renée by director Katrin Gebbe and producer Verena Gräfe-Höft (Germany); Trishanku by director Pushpendra Singh and writer Seema Dahiya (India); and Yours, Margot by director Juho Kuosmanen and producer Jussi Rantamäki (Finland).