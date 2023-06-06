Paramount+ Expands Availability via VIDAA

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ has launched on VIDAA devices in Latin America and Canada, following its initial VIDAA release in the U.S. last year.

VIDAA viewers in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela and Canada can now access Paramount+’s library of original content, blockbuster movies, live sports and more. This includes Yellowstone, Rabbit Hole, Tulsa King, The Family Stallone and much more.

“We are thrilled to partner with VIDAA to bring Paramount+ to millions of smart TV viewers in Canada and Latin America, including Brazil,” said Marco Nobili, executive VP and international general manager for Paramount+. “The deal is an incredible opportunity to get Paramount+ popular content, characters and franchises available to an increasingly large audience, and a testament of our commitment to investing in customer choice.”

Nick Ruczaj, VP and global head of content and business development at VIDAA, added, “Canada and Latin America are incredibly important markets for VIDAA, and we couldn’t be more excited to be onboarding Paramount+ for our audiences. VIDAA’s focus and mission continues to be that of serving our audiences with the most diverse and highest quality content available. We are proud to offer them Paramount+’s amazing lineup of originals, movies and live sports that will satisfy their entertainment needs. This in turn helps support our OEM partners, as well as creating more comprehensive advertising solutions for those looking to reach and engage audiences, whether that be locally, nationally or globally.”