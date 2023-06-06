New Contra Merch for 35th Anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

Konami Cross Media NY is set to launch a new line of merchandise for the 35th anniversary of the game Contra.

Consumer product agreements have been signed with UDON Entertainment (original and translated art books, graphic novels and manga), G FUEL (energy drinks) and APMEX (commemorative coins).

G FUEL will introduce a Contra-inspired flavor called Rapid Fire, with a sweet mandarin orange taste. It will come in an full-art collector’s box.

UDON will develop an art book celebrating the Contra universe throughout the years and the games’ many titles, with a targeted launch for the first quarter of 2024.

APMEX will create a commemorative coin collection that will become available in the fourth quarter of this year.

“We are pleased to offer a series of anniversary-related products that commemorate Contra as one of the most iconic run-and-gun games ever developed,” said Jennifer Coleman, VP of licensing and marketing at Konami Cross Media NY. “UDON, G FUEL and APMEX will bring to market a selection of must-have, official licensed merchandise to honor the staying power of this classic franchise, which has found a new audience and a new generation of players.”