SAG-AFTRA Votes to Authorize Strike

SAG-AFTRA members have voted 97.91 percent in favor of a strike authorization ahead of negotiations of the TV/theatrical contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Nearly 65,000 members cast ballots for a voting percentage of 47.69 percent of eligible voters.

The strike authorization does not mean the union is calling a strike. SAG-AFTRA begins negotiations on June 7 with the AMPTP. The vote on the authorization empowers the union’s National Board to initiate a strike if the AMPTP doesn’t reach a fair deal with the union.

The current SAG-AFTRA TV/theatrical contracts expire at midnight on June 30, 2023.

“The strike authorization votes have been tabulated, and the membership joined their elected leadership and negotiating committee in favor of strength and solidarity,” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. “I’m proud of all of you who voted as well as those who were vocally supportive, even if unable to vote. Everyone played a part in this achievement. Together we lock elbows, and in unity, we build a new contract that honors our contributions in this remarkable industry, reflects the new digital and streaming business model and brings ALL our concerns for protections and benefits into the now! Bravo SAG-AFTRA, we are in it to win it.”

SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, added: “I could not be more pleased with this response from the membership. This overwhelming yes vote is a clear statement that it’s time for an evolution in this contract. As we enter what may be one of the most consequential negotiations in the union’s history, inflation, dwindling residuals due to streaming, and generative AI all threaten actors’ ability to earn a livelihood if our contracts are not adapted to reflect the new realities. This strike authorization means we enter our negotiations from a position of strength so that we can deliver the deal our members want and deserve.”