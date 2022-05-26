Konami Cross Media NY Secures New Licensing Deals for Frogger

Friday, May 27, 2022
Jamie Stalcup 19 hours ago Top Stories


Konami Cross Media NY has signed a number of deals for new Frogger consumer products in support of the video game property’s 40th anniversary.

The new licensing partners are Homage (retro T-shirts), Great Eastern Entertainment (apparel, accessories, throws and blankets, headwear, hydration, home decor/bath/bed, stationery, plush, automotive, impulse/novelty, electronic accessories) and The Yetee (T-shirts, coins, pins, Hawaiian/button-down shirts, posters).

Products from Homage will be available through its online store and retail locations in the U.S., while products from Great Eastern Entertainment will be available in the U.S. and Canada. The Yetee items can be purchased online.

The deals capitalize on the success of Konami Cross Media NY’s original Frogger game show on Peacock, which debuted in September 2021, hosted by Damon Wayans, Jr. and Kyle Brandt.

“Knowing how beloved Frogger is, we wanted to offer fans a wider lineup of products available to fans following the launch of the new Frogger game show on Peacock,” said Jennifer Coleman, VP of licensing and marketing at Konami Cross Media NY. “Our new licensees have a fresh and fun take on Frogger with exciting new products for our fans to enjoy.”











