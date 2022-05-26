Falcon’s Beyond, Epic Story Media Team for Katmandu Brand Expansion

ADVERTISEMENT

Falcon’s Beyond has partnered with Epic Story Media to expand the Katmandu brand with an original animated series, Roblox game and mobile game.

The animated series will be based on existing Katmandu lore and is being developed by Eric Calderon from Falcon’s Beyond and lead producer Cheryl Hassen from Epic Story Media. Epic Storyworlds will work with Falcon’s Beyond on bringing the Katmandu IP into the Roblox game platform, while Epic Story Interactive will work with the company on creating a free-to-play mobile game.

Falcon’s Beyond is expanding the brand through additional Katmandu-themed parks as well, with Katmandu Park Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic opening in fall 2022. It is also working with Cryptozoic Entertainment on a connected trading card game that will introduce innovative new gameplay mechanics.

“For more than 20 years, Falcon’s has collaborated with some of the most respected IP holders on Earth, and now, we are excited to reveal how we are bringing to life our own Katmandu brand,” said Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO of Falcon’s Beyond. “Given the popularity of Katmandu Park in Mallorca, Spain, the brand is the perfect choice to be the debut franchise for our IP Expander model, and with Epic’s expertise in the kids and family franchise market, they make the ideal collaborator. This will be the first of many fully deployed IPs powered by Falcon’s proprietary model.”

“Epic Story Media takes pride in working with major brands and IPs with incredible stories that provide an infinitely expandable potential, and Katmandu clearly fits this description,” said Ken Faier, El Presidente and CEO of Epic Story Media. “The Katmandu IP features fun and whimsical adventures through amazing realms, and we value the opportunity to work with Falcon’s Beyond to take what started as a theme park and now deploy it across a wide range of channels to build incredible, 360-degree experiences for the global entertainment market.”