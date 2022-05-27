eOne Bolsters Scripted Team with New Promotion

ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment One (eOne) has promoted Amanda Bowman Gerisch to senior VP of scripted development.

Gerisch joined eOne in 2018 and has overseen series such as The Rookie, currently in its fourth season on ABC, and the new spin-off The Rookie: Feds. Gerisch also developed and oversees the upcoming untitled Alexi Hawley series for Netflix.

Prior to joining eOne, Gerisch served as director of development and original programming for Paramount Network and TV Land. Prior to that, Gerisch was at Alloy Entertainment, serving as manager of development and current.

Pancho Mansfield, eOne’s president of global scripted programming for television, to whom she continues to report, said: “Amanda has been an integral part of the success and expansion of eOne’s TV division. We are thrilled to have her continue as part of the leadership at eOne as we grow our television business in the U.S. and around the world.”

“The eOne development team is driven to foster creative talent and be a meaningful partner in bringing their visions to the screen,” added Gerisch. “eOne has provided the unique opportunity to develop projects exploring all walks of life for all buyers: streaming, network and cable. My passion is championing commercial family and young adult content with an emphasis on strong female characters for a global audience. And eOne has repeatedly proven to be the perfect home to excel at this type of storytelling.”