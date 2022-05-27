Lionsgate Posts Q4 Revenue Gains

Saturday, May 28, 2022
Mansha Daswani 18 hours ago Top Stories


Revenues at Lionsgate rose to $929.9 million in the fourth quarter, but the independent studio reported a net loss in the period of $104.6 million.

“Despite a very competitive and disruptive environment, I’m pleased to report a strong fourth quarter to close one of our best content-building years as we continue to create significant long-term value,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “Our content creation strengths were evident across our businesses as our television group achieved record new series launches and current series renewals, our motion picture group continued to add to a strong pipeline of branded properties, and our library turned in another standout performance. At Starz, our increased investment in content generated a robust slate that drove strong subscriber growth and a notable reduction in churn.”

Revenue from Lionsgate’s 17,000-title film and television library was $766 million for the trailing 12 months.

Motion picture and television production revenues were up 30.8 percent to $658.3 million. This includes $288.1 million from motion pictures, a 1.5 percent decrease, and $370.2 million from television production, a 75.7 percent gain. Media networks revenues slipped to $380.2 million, a 5.2 percent fall. Total media networks global subscribers increased to 35.8 million, with streaming subs up 47 percent to 24.5 million. STARZPLAY International subscribers grew 88 percent year-over-year to 12.8 million.











