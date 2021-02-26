Little Dot Studios Pacts with Amagi

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Dot Studios has partnered with Amagi, a media tech company that provides cloud broadcast and streaming TV solutions, to aid its expansion into OTT and CTV platforms.

A digital content studio and broadcaster, Little Dot Studios, which distributes TV content on YouTube, is now distributing its linear streaming channels and AVOD content to over 15 digital platforms. Its digital brands Timeline and Absolute History already generate more than 650,000 unique views a day, with Timeline amassing 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube alone. Little Dot Studios has just launched four linear channels—Wonder, Real Stories, Real Families and Timeline, which are being distributed to audiences in the U.K., the U.S. and Australia on FAST platforms such as Samsung TV Plus, Plex and Netgem.

Little Dot Studios has been using Amagi CLOUDPORT cloud broadcast platform to manage and distribute 24/7 broadcast-grade linear channels to streaming TV platforms. The broadcast workflow—ingest, scheduling, playout and delivery—can all be configured on the AWS cloud through a web UI from any remote location. Further, Amagi THUNDERSTORM Dynamic Ad Insertion helps facilitate the monetization of content across all the FAST platforms.

Richard Young, director of syndication at Little Dot Studios, said: “Partnering with Amagi has enabled us to schedule and deliver our streaming channels supporting our international expansion on AVOD platforms.”

Srinivasan KA, co-founder of Amagi, said: “Little Dot Studios joins our prestigious list of 400+ channels, bringing premium factual entertainment content to FAST platforms worldwide. We look forward to supporting their continued global roll out.”