New General Manager for ATV

Ali Türkarslan has been named general manager for ATV in Turkey.
Türkarslan has been working at Turkuvaz Medya Group since 2008. In 2017, he became the head of Minika and the international channel ATV Avrupa.
Laurine Garaude, the director of Reed MIDEM’s television division, is stepping down from her post and will leave the company at the end of January.