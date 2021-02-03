New General Manager for ATV

Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Kristin Brzoznowski 11 hours ago Top Stories


Ali Türkarslan has been named general manager for ATV in Turkey.

Türkarslan has been working at Turkuvaz Medya Group since 2008. In 2017, he became the head of Minika and the international channel ATV Avrupa.











