Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Spotlight: ATV

Leading ATV’s lineup, Destan takes place in the 8th century in Central Asia and tells the story of the warrior woman Akkız.

Destan is different from all other Turkish historical productions, with its female lead and unique structure,” says Müge Akar, head of sales for Europe, Asia and Africa.

For My Family’s second season is currently on air in Turkey and is topping Saturday prime-time ratings.

Another series on offer, Wounded Heart features a love triangle and revenge. It has already been licensed in more than 15 countries.

Akar also notes, “During the summer period, we will be preparing new seasons of The Ottoman, For My Family, Destan and Lone Wolf.”











