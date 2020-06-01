Giovanni Pedde Departs ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group

ADVERTISEMENT

After nearly 22 years with Paramount and CBS, longtime international executive Giovanni Pedde has exited ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

Pedde helped create an expansive footprint for CBS and Paramount content in European markets. He worked for six years at Paramount, followed by an additional 16 years at the combined CBS and Paramount international division.

Most recently serving as executive VP of client relations, Pedde was responsible for sales across Italy, Spain and Portugal. He joined the company in 1998, as VP of European operations, to establish the office in Italy for what was then Paramount Television Group’s international division.

“Giovanni is an impressive and incredibly well-respected executive with a tremendous track record,” said Armando Nuñez, chairman of the global distribution group. “I’ve greatly enjoyed working with him over the years and thank him for all his contributions to the company. We will miss him and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”