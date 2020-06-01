SIC Content Distribution Is Now SIC International Distribution

Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Chelsea Regan


SIC Content Distribution has reorganized and been renamed SIC International Distribution.

Under the same umbrella, SIC International Distribution has added the distribution of TV linear channels from SIC/Impresa to content sales. The rebrand also includes an updated website.

“Now, more than ever, we want to be there for our viewers,” said the company in a statement. “Bring them comfort, make them dream and keep them informed with the best in fiction, entertainment, breaking news and current affairs.”











