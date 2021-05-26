Viasat World & ViacomCBS Ink Movie Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Viasat World has agreed to a deal with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group that will bring a raft of Paramount Pictures movie titles to its TV1000 movie channel in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia.

With 76 titles totaling 154 hours, the package includes Emma, How To Train Your Dragon and Terminator Genisys. The deal includes linear and on-demand rights, with the first of the movies set to broadcast this month.

Karin Heijink, senior VP of content, marketing and products at Viasat World, said: “We’re delighted to secure this deal with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, which brings a fantastic package of critically acclaimed titles, award-winning movies and evergreen comedies and thrillers to TV1000. From top-flight modern classics and A-list hits like Life is Beautiful, Cop Land and Emma, to franchises like The Ring and Terminator Genisys– the schedule is looking stronger than ever as we focus on serving our growing audience. TV1000 already has a reputation for bringing the best of the big movies to the small screen, so we’re excited to see how these latest Paramount titles perform.”

Bernhard Schwab, senior VP of TV Licensing for German-speaking, Central and Eastern Europe at ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, said: “ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group is pleased to be able to strengthen our relationship with Viasat World in bringing such world-class titles to TV1000 audiences.”